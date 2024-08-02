Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk at Indiana dunes shortening hours due to vandalism, fires

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- The Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk at the Indiana Dunes will start closing early because of vandals.

Beginning Friday, the new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The gates will be locked at 9 p.m., and any remaining vehicles will not be able to be retrieved until the next day.

The change comes after multiple incidents of vandalism and illegal beach fires.

Several fires have been lit on the beach, which could spread and endanger both the park's natural resources and nearby homes, park officials said.

The lifesaving ring on the breakwater has also been stolen three times this summer, officials said.

The National Park Service is also looking into electronic monitoring for the area.

The public is urged to help by reporting suspicious or criminal activity to the park's 24-hour dispatch at 1-800-PARK-TIP (or 219-727-5847).