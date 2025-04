Portillo's to test breakfast menu at select locations this summer

The new menu will be tested at five Portillo's locations in Chicago's South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst and Tinley Park.

The new menu will be tested at five Portillo's locations in Chicago's South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst and Tinley Park.

The new menu will be tested at five Portillo's locations in Chicago's South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst and Tinley Park.

The new menu will be tested at five Portillo's locations in Chicago's South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst and Tinley Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo's is breaking into the breakfast market.

The new menu will be tested at five Portillo's locations in Chicago's South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst and Tinley Park.

The menu will include everything from breakfast classics to a Portillo's chocolate cake donut, chocolate cake coffee, and a polish sausage, egg and cheese sandwich.

The breakfast menu test will take place this summer.

Click here for more information.