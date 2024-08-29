Portillo's launches 1st new cake flavor in 20 years: salted caramel spice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo's has just launched its first new cake flavor in 20 years.

The company launched a Salted Caramel Spice cake "just in time for 'Spice-tember,'" they said in a press released.

The new flavor became available on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and is joining the menu for a limited time as a seasonal treat. It tastes like butter and a mix of different fall spices.

There's also a matching cake shake, and for the month of September customers can get a $1 slice of the new cake with the purchase of any entrée.

Portillo's classic flavors - chocolate cake, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate éclair cake - are available year-round.

