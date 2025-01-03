From potential new Bears stadium to Obama Presidential Center taking shape, there is a lot going on around the city

What to expect from Chicago architecture in 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What does 2025 have in store for Chicago architecture? From a potential new Bears stadium to the Obama Presidential Center taking shape, there is a lot going on around the city.

Architecture critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

He also talked about his last column in the Sun-Times.

A collection of Art Deco sculptures were returned to their original home at the old Jane Addams public housing complex on Taylor Street, but it didn't go as planned.

Then, he talked about the Bears wanting to break ground on a new lakefront stadium, and the start of construction on the first building in the "1901 Project," United Center's plan to develop the West Side.

Also, something that could get torn down in the coming months is the former Scott Foresman textbook headquarters in Glenview.

Finally, the first building on the Obama Presidential Center Campus should be finished this year.

Hear Bey's opinions in the player above.