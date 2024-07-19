Thousands still without power days after Chicago-area storms; Homewood helped by surrounding suburbs

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Public works are still working to clean up downed trees and debris in south suburban Homewood.

The community was one of many areas in the Chicago region hit by tornadoes earlier this week.

Some are still waiting to get their power back days later.

The damage is still visible, four days after an EF1 tornado touched down, with 100 mph winds. Downed power lines and trees are still blocking roads.

Public Works teams from the surrounding south suburbs were in the area Friday morning, helping Homewood to remove large trees, brush and debris from badly hit areas across the village, like the Southgate neighborhood.

Orland Park, Hickory Hills and Midlothian were just some of the municipalities supporting Friday's cleanup efforts.

"The big thing that's been holding us up, especially in Southgate, is the power. With it being a lot of lines down, mixed between the logs and the limbs here, it's unsafe for us. And safety is huge. We have to wait to make sure that they're deenergized. Once that's confirmed by ComEd or by the subcontractors, then we can get in and start cutting things off the wires," Homewood Director of Public Works Joshua Burman said.

Homewood hopes to get most of the debris cleaned up by the end of the day Friday.

ComEd crews are also working around the clock. They've been working 16-hour shifts to restore power as soon as possible.

As of about 10:45 a.m., ComEd said there were over 360 outages, affecting nearly 5,000 customers.

NIPSCO said its repairs were more than 99% complete, with only about 1,500 customers left.

Most of those will be complete by Friday.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 22 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday.