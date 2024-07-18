At least 25 tornadoes reported from storms on Sunday, Monday in Chicago area

I-55 reopens in Channahon as thousands still without power from storms, tornadoes

I-55 reopened in Channahon Thursday as crews continue to clean up after storms spawned 25 tornadoes across the Chicago area this week.

I-55 reopened in Channahon Thursday as crews continue to clean up after storms spawned 25 tornadoes across the Chicago area this week.

I-55 reopened in Channahon Thursday as crews continue to clean up after storms spawned 25 tornadoes across the Chicago area this week.

I-55 reopened in Channahon Thursday as crews continue to clean up after storms spawned 25 tornadoes across the Chicago area this week.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews reopened I-55 in Channahon Thursday, three days after high winds from Monday night's storms blew power lines onto the interstate.

The stretch between U-S 6 and River Road has been a headache the past few days for drivers trying to get through.

Crews have been working around the clock to remove the high power ComEd lines that were wrapped around several 18-wheelers and strewn about the ground.

It's left surrounding homes have been left in the dark.

It's a similar story across the area as people deal with power outages from Monday night's storms.

Thornton resident Bill Somme, 81, is struggling without a generator. He's keeping food in a cooler and sleeping in his car to avoid the heat.

"Do something about what you can do something about," he said. "This we have no choice, so we just live with it."

Thursday morning ComEd is reporting more than 23,000 customers across the area are still without power.

Thursday, the Red Cross will pass out meals to storm victims in Joliet.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information shows at least 19 tornadoes hit the Chicago region on Monday night, including:



EF-2 tornado from Channahon to Matteson

EF-1 tornado from Yorkville to Naperville

EF-1 tornado on the Near West Side of Chicago to the far western portions of the Loop

EF-1 tornado from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

EF-1 tornado from Cedar Lake to Crown Point

EF-1 tornado in Minooka/Joliet

EF-1 tornado from Sugar Grove to Aurora

EF-1 tornado from Flossmoor to Thornton

EF-0 tornado in Justice

EF-0 tornado from Crest Hill to Lockport

EF-0 tornado in southern Winnebago County

EF-0 tornado in Byron

EF-0 tornado in Davis Junction

EF-0 tornado from Sugar Grove to North Aurora

EF-0 tornado from Crestwood to Blue Island

EF-0 tornado in West Town (Chicago)

EF-0 tornado from Shelby to Wheatfield Township

EF-0 tornado in Peotone

EF-0 tornado in Manteno

Two other confirmed tornadoes touched down in the city on Sunday. The NWS does not have any previous documentation of multiple tornadoes touching down in the Chicago city limits area on back-to-back days.

At least six Chicago-area tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday: