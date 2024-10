Bridgeview's Pretty in Pink Walk-A-Thon raises money for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

A walk-a-thon organized by Advantage Chevrolet Bridgeview raised money for the the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

A walk-a-thon organized by Advantage Chevrolet Bridgeview raised money for the the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

A walk-a-thon organized by Advantage Chevrolet Bridgeview raised money for the the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

A walk-a-thon organized by Advantage Chevrolet Bridgeview raised money for the the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A lot of people in the south suburbs are joining the fight against breast cancer.

The Pretty in Pink Walk-A-Thon stepped off on Saturday afternoon from Advantage Chevrolet Bridgeview, which organized the event.

It is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Advantage Chevrolet invited the entire community and residents from the surrounding area to take part in Saturday's event.