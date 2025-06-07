Chicago Pride Fest to return to Northalsted for 24th year of celebration | What to know

Jesse McCartney is among the artists slated to perform at the Northalsted, Chicago Pride Fest 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 24th annual Chicago Pride Fest 2025 kicks off June 21- 22 in the iconic Northalsted neighborhood.

The two-day street festival is a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ life, culture, and community. It is located on Halsted Street, between Addison and Grace, in Chicago's historic LGBTQ+ business district.

The festival runs 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily and features live music on three stages, Chicago's finest drag artists, dance exhibitions, guest speakers, food, drinks, and over 150 art, merchandise and service vendors.

This year's headliners are Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox, Aluna, Confidence Man and The Aces. Other artists include Hayla, Chrissy Chlapecka, Snow Wife, Black Girl Magic hosted by The Vixen with very special guest.

Returning this year, Pride Fest will have a dedicated Teen Pride Space for LGBTQ+ teens and allies ages 12-18, located near the Waveland & Broadway entrance. The space is being created in cooperation with the Center on Halsted and will be open from 11 - 5 p.m. on both days, offering performances, food and drinks, DJ sessions, dancing, games, giveaways, and counseling and support resources. There will also be a designated area for parents/younger siblings to hang out in the Teen Pride space.

"We are thrilled to come together to celebrate community and uplift each other in the struggle for equality and human rights," said Northalsted Business Alliance Vice President and Festival Committee Chairperson Mark Liberson. "Despite decades of progress, the need for Pride has not lessened, as prejudice-rooted legislation, demonization of our community, and lethal violence, especially against our transgender and BIPOC community members, are on the rise."

A $20 suggested donation for entry helps to pay performers and festival workers and supports local non-profits and community programs, such as the landmark status Chicago Pride Crosswalks, which consist of 14 rainbow-paved intersections installed in 2019, making up the longest installation of its kind in the world.

For information visit northalsted.com.