24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Jesse McCartney to headline 2025 Chicago Pride Fest | See lineup

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:00AM
Jesse McCartney to headline Pridefest
Jesse McCartney will headline Pridefest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pride Fest has released its music lineup.

The two-day street fest is June 21 and 22 in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Headliners include Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox and Aluna.

Other performers include Hayla, Snow Wife, the Sixteen Candles band and an ABBA cover group.

Pride Fest features live music on three stages, over 150 food and merchandise vendors and more.

It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace streets.

Last year, JoJo Siwa and Natasha Bedingfield headlined the fest.

This year's Chicago Pride Parade is set for Sunday, June 29. This year's parade theme is "United in Pride."

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW