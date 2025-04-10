Jesse McCartney to headline 2025 Chicago Pride Fest | See lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pride Fest has released its music lineup.

The two-day street fest is June 21 and 22 in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood.

Headliners include Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox and Aluna.

Other performers include Hayla, Snow Wife, the Sixteen Candles band and an ABBA cover group.

Pride Fest features live music on three stages, over 150 food and merchandise vendors and more.

It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace streets.

Last year, JoJo Siwa and Natasha Bedingfield headlined the fest.

This year's Chicago Pride Parade is set for Sunday, June 29. This year's parade theme is "United in Pride."