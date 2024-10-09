Save big on the best toys for Prime Big Deal Days, with picks from plushies to LEGO sets

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
One of the best feelings is saving big while holiday shopping, and thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, tons of top-rated toys are now on sale. Check out some of our picks below for the best toys currently on sale, with options ranging from plushies to LEGO sets that any kid will love.
Don't have Prime? Sign up here.
Looking for more deals? View our top trending deals for Prime Big Deal Days by visiting our round-ups like our Best Prime Big Deal Days deals, Best Prime Big Deal Days sales under $100 and Best Prime Day tech deals which will be updated regularly.
These deals expire tonight, so be sure to get your orders in now.
* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.