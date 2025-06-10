Prime Healthcare consolidating more than 100 jobs at Chicago-area hospitals

Prime Healthcare is consolidating more than 100 jobs at Chicago-area hospitals. The company purchased 8 hospitals from Ascension Health back in March.

Prime Healthcare is consolidating more than 100 jobs at Chicago-area hospitals. The company purchased 8 hospitals from Ascension Health back in March.

Prime Healthcare is consolidating more than 100 jobs at Chicago-area hospitals. The company purchased 8 hospitals from Ascension Health back in March.

Prime Healthcare is consolidating more than 100 jobs at Chicago-area hospitals. The company purchased 8 hospitals from Ascension Health back in March.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prime Healthcare is eliminating more positions at its Chicago-area hospitals.

The California-based company purchased eight hospitals from Ascension Health back in March.

It says 100 positions across those hospitals will be consolidated, because they are duplicated or not aligned with Prime's care model.

Those impacted will be able to apply for other open positions.

Earlier this year, Prime announced service cuts at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

SEE ALSO | Durbin, Duckworth concerned about cuts to care at hospitals recently acquired by Prime Healthcare