Program to train hospital staff to help domestic violence survivors in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a $1.2 million investment for services for domestic violence survivors.

Emanuel made the announcement on Thursday alongside WINGS, a shelter for survivors.

The investment comes as organizations face federal funding cuts.

The money will go towards expanding a program that will help train hospital staff to identify those who experience domestic violence and the next steps to getting them help.

Officials said one in three women and one in seven men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

To learn more about the services WINGS offers, click here.

