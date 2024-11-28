South Side church provides support for those navigating loneliness during the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays can be a tough time for people dealing with loneliness and isolation. But there are ways to combat those feelings.

One South Side church is working to make the holiday season a little brighter with a faith-based event aimed at connecting and supporting women.

"I think that gratitude should always be done in community," Progressive Baptist Church Minister Emmanuela Carter said.

"I don't want us as Black women to lose hope that we should get on by while we're here. I think that there's more for us here," Licensed Professional Counselor Celina Deal said.

For many, the holidays are a time of excitement, but for others it can drum up feelings of anxiety and disconnection. Particularly for those living far from family or navigating loss.

"People navigating grief around this time of year Thanksgiving and Christmas are also triggers for remembering that that person that used to be there is no longer there or that thing that used to be there is no longer there. Whether it be a marriage, a career, a home," Deal said.

Progressive Baptist Church hosted a "Sistersgiving" this year. The event aims to provide a space to counter those emotions with community and care.

"It's very encouraging for other people to hear what God has done for you," Carter said. "Especially if you're someone who may not be feeling grateful in the moment."

While enjoying food, laughter and fellowship, real advice from a licensed mental health professional was offered on how to get through the holidays.

"Reaching out to your loved ones and friends to let them know 'hey I'm struggling can you come over?' Reaching out to your community and your support system," Deal said.

More than 100 women showed up from all walks of life, spanning multiple generations.

"We set this whole thing up to make people feel like this is family," Flight Attendant Bernadette Inman said. "We're together in this. Understand, there's a lot of things the older generation like myself. We've been through and we can share with you."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are ways to combat tough feelings during the holidays, including creating a new tradition and volunteering.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.