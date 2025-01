Pros, cons of weight loss drugs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We have made this January "wellness month" here on the ABC7 and we are tackling a hot topic - weight loss drugs. The pros, cons and who can benefit.

Dr. Catherine H. Toomer is founder of the Total Weight Care Institute.

Toomer talked about different kinds of weight loss drugs, what people should know before starting, who is a good candidate for weight loss drugs and how someone gets started.