Prospect Heights shooting leaves 1 wounded, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 9:47AM
A Prospect Heights shooting left a person hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night, police said.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Prospect Heights Sunday night, police said.

Police responded at about 8:50 p.m. to the area of Love Drive and found a person who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital, where the victim was scheduled for surgery.

Police said no suspects have been identified and no one is in custody. The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

