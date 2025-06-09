Advocates rally in Chicago against Trump's immigration actions

US Rep. Chuy Garcia joined the rally on Monday morning at Chicago's Daley Plaza.

US Rep. Chuy Garcia joined the rally on Monday morning at Chicago's Daley Plaza.

US Rep. Chuy Garcia joined the rally on Monday morning at Chicago's Daley Plaza.

US Rep. Chuy Garcia joined the rally on Monday morning at Chicago's Daley Plaza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Immigrant advocates rallied in Chicago to say they believe the President Donald Trump's administrative actions are fear tactics.

On Monday, several groups and leaders joined to show support for immigrant communities.

Elected leaders, immigrant advocates, and union organizers spoke at Daley Plaza after the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown and travel ban.

"You don't belong here is what they're telling us," Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García said. "Well, we have a message for you, we're not going anywhere."

The latest actions have drawn outrage and sparked protests across the nation.

Just last week, leaders clashed with federal agents as several people were taken into custody at an immigration facility in the South Loop.

In Los Angeles, demonstrations have been going on for days and turned chaotic at times, following a series of immigration sweeps.

David Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union of California, was detained while protesting.

President Trump bypassed the governor of California and deployed national guard troops.

READ ALSO | California Gov. Gavin Newsom suing Trump administration over National Guard deployment

"What is happening right now is about silencing voices," SEIU President of Local 1 Genie Kastrup said. "It's about dividing working people. It's about dividing our communities against the haves and have nots and it's about abusing power."

ICE has subpoenaed the city of Chicago to obtain personal information of applicants in the CityKey ID program, which is widely used by immigrants and includes their personal information.

"We call on the city to refuse to turn over to the federal government any information from our city key municipal ID program since DHS clearly wants to use this information for immigration enforcement," Palenque LSNA Rev. Juan Pablo Herrera said.

READ ALSO | Several taken into ICE custody in South Loop after being asked to attend routine check-in: Advocates