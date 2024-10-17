Public to weigh in Thursday on demolition permit for site of E2 nightclub tragedy

21 died, dozens injured in 2003 incident; developer now wants to build on site
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a chance Thursday to weigh in on the proposed demolition of a piece of Chicago history.
The building is part of the historical Motor Row National Register District.
But it was also the scene of a tragedy that killed 21 people and injured dozens more.
The building in the Motor Row District was at the center of one of the city's deadliest incidents: the E2 nightclub tragedy.
There's a public hearing Thursday morning, as city leaders work to decide whether to demolish it.
The 124-year-old building is listed as a contributing structure to the Motor Row national register district.
It was built as a showroom for automobiles along Michigan Avenue, marking Chicago's involvement in developing the American auto industry.
The building then made headlines in 2003, when 21 people died in a stampede, trying to escape the E2 nightclub.
It's sat vacant ever since.
Devastated relatives of E2 victims have pushed for the building to be demolished and turned into a memorial site to honor their loved ones.
They've said in the past they'll protest any other development at the site of the tragedy.
A developer purchased the Motor Row building in 2021, and wants to replace it with a 21-story development.
The Commission on Chicago Landmarks preliminarily denied a permit to demolish the building in August, prompting Thursday's public hearing on the demolition permit.
It's set to begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall.