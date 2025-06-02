Video shows landmark radio towers demolished in Downers Grove

The demolition marks the end of the transmitter site that was previously used for WCFL, WLUP AM and ESPN 100.

The demolition marks the end of the transmitter site that was previously used for WCFL, WLUP AM and ESPN 100.

The demolition marks the end of the transmitter site that was previously used for WCFL, WLUP AM and ESPN 100.

The demolition marks the end of the transmitter site that was previously used for WCFL, WLUP AM and ESPN 100.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The end of an era comes crashing down in the suburbs on Monday.

Chopper 7 was over the planned demolition of three giant radio towers in Downers Grove. Many considered them to be landmarks of the at 100-block of 39th Street.

The tallest tower was 480 feet.

The demolition marked the end of the transmitter site that was previously used for WCFL, WLUP AM and ESPN 100. However, they were not the original towers.

The towers went up in 2003 to replace the original towers that were erected in 1932.