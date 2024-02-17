E2 nightclub vigil to be held 21 years after tragedy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday marks 21 years since the deadly tragedy at the E2 Nightclub.

A prayer vigil will be held at the club's former location at 2347 S. Michigan to honor the 21 people killed during a stampede on Feb. 17, 2003

More than 1,000 people were gathered in the second-floor club designed to hold 240.

Hundreds of people rushed to the only exit... creating a stampede that jammed the stairwell. Twenty-one people died.

When pepper spray was used to break up a fight, club-goers ran and many became trapped and were crushed in a stairwell.

Months before the catastrophe a court order was issued closing the club for building violations.

E2's owners, Calvin Hollin, Jr. and and Dwain Kyles, were convicted of criminal contempt for violating that order, but were cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges.

They blamed police for a botched response, which the city denied.

Saturday's vigil takes place at 2 p.m.