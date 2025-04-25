Purdue University's Boilermaker Special mascot involved in deadly collision

One person is dead and two others injured after Purdue University's Boilermaker Special mascot collided with a vehicle on a highway in Indiana, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 52 at Wyandotte Road in southeastern Tippecanoe County, several miles southeast of the university.

The Boilermaker Special vehicle was traveling north on the highway when it had a "possible tire malfunction" that caused it to cross the median, colliding with a passenger car traveling south, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died, the sheriff's office said. The person's identity has not yet been released pending family notification, authorities said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Two Purdue students -- the 20-year-old driver of the Boilermaker Special and a 22-year-old passenger -- were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. They have since been treated and released, according to Purdue.

"We can confirm our Boilermaker Special was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident."

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating with assistance from the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Division, the sheriff's office said.

"The Sheriff's Office is continuing with our investigation into any additional mechanical issues that may be related to the crash," the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

Toxicology exams will be conducted for both drivers as part of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The Boilermaker Special, a vehicle that resembles a Victorian-era steam locomotive, is Purdue's official mascot. It travels to away football games and can drive up to 75 mph, according to the school.