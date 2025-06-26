Quick Tip: AI identity theft

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick AI identity theft tip.

A recent Better Business Bureau study shows that identity theft tactics are changing with the widespread use of artificial intelligence and dark web marketplaces to steal personal info. More thieves are getting their hands on bank accounts and Social Security numbers.

From 2022 to 2024, more than 16,000 identity theft cases were reported to BBB Scam Tracker, and more than 4.7 million to the Federal Trade Commission.

Scammers are now using AI to impersonate companies, send fake support messages, and trick victims into giving access to their accounts.

Be extra vigilant. Be skeptical of messages asking for urgent action or personal info. Ignore random requests to install apps or screen share.