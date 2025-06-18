Quick Tip: Hoarding old electronic devices can cost you

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips to cash in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip about how hoarding devices can cost you.

A new CNET survey shows 31 percent of Americans are hanging on to unused devices, and they could be worth money. Or, you could be helping someone else.

Trade it in: Your cell phone carrier or the phone manufacturers offer cash or credits toward new phones for old phones and laptops.

Sell it: Online classifieds can get you more than a trade-in.

Recycle: Some stores take devices to safely recycle them.

Donate: Working tech can go to nonprofits and charities.

Also remember to always wipe your personal data before selling, recycling or donating devices.