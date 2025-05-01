Quick Tip: Remote job scams

The new remote job scams preying on people desperate for work. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the warning signs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick remote job scam tip.

New research from "FlexJobs" shows that 1 in 4 job seekers has fallen victim to a scam and nearly half say avoiding scams is one of the hardest parts of job searching.

Scammers are getting more sophisticated, using AI to fake job postings, and they're even creating fraudulent companies.

One of the latest trends: Ghost jobs. These are fake listings that never lead to real employment, just data theft .

You should verify the company and contact details. Scammers often use lookalike emails and fake websites.

Always cross-check job postings on the company's official site. Also, no legitimate job requires payment for training, software, or background checks. If a company won't do a video interview or avoids phone calls, it's a red flag.

For more information, visit www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/common-job-search-scams-how-to-protect-yourself-v2.