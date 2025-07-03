Quick Tip: Tool checks if your password has been leaked

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick password tip about how most of us are failing when it comes to strong passwords.
The cybersecurity company Social Catfish recently launched a free tool called "Guess Your Password." You enter your email and it checks if your password has been leaked.
So far nearly half of users got a scary surprise, their passwords were found in real time. They had been leaked on the dark web.
This surge in leaks is linked to rising data breaches, costing Americans $744 million in 2023 according to the FBI.
Don't reuse passwords. use long, complex ones with a mix of characters. Be careful what you share on social media. Don't post baby names and birthdays, that's gold for scammers.