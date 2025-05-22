Quick Tip: Wedding scams

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Thursday, May 22, 2025 10:34AM
The wedding scams targeting the brides and grooms to be, as wedding season is in full swing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick wedding scam tip.

The wedding season is here and the Better Business Bureau says some couples have paid for dream venues that don't exist, received low-quality or fake dresses, or even hired photographers who never showed up.

Others have fallen for phony wedding expo websites that steal money from both couples and vendors.

Watch for prices that seem too good to be true, avoid vendors demanding large deposits or full payment upfront.

Always meet vendors in person and get everything in writing. Research any vendor before you hire them by looking at the BBB's website and by googling their name and the word "scam" or "rip off."

