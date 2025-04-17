Quinta Brunson reveals the work ethic she learned from 'Abbott Elementary' namesake teacher

LOS ANGELES -- "Abbott Elementary" star and creator Quinta Brunson celebrated the season finale at an event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning actress opened up to On The Red Carpet about the success of the comedy, "I'm so honored. It's wonderful to have people this involved with the show four seasons in. It's not easy to do. It's a testament to my crew, my writers, my cast, my show. I'm just so happy that we're able to continue churning out the good stuff and that people still want it."

The hit series is inspired by Brunson's 6th grade teacher in Philadelphia, Ms. Joyce Abbott. ABC7 audience engagement intern, Challynne Luckette was also a student of Ms. Abbott. Luckette attended the season four finale event and asked the "Abbott Elementary" actress about having Ms. Abbott as a teacher, "I've always kind of talked about how I learned the beauty of selling from her. And the beauty of showing up, not being scared. That was all Ms. Abbott. She really was such a confidence builder. I don't think I'd be here today without her."

When asked about Ms. Abbott's positive affirmations, Brunson recalled her teachings, "Her whole thing was just positive affirmations. She didn't let any of her students feel bad about themselves and that alone, you need that at that age in 6th grade. That was her whole vibe."

All episodes of "Abbott Elementary" are streaming now on Hulu.

