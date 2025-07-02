FAA investigating reported airplane part found in North Carolina driveway: police

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Raleigh, North Carolina Police Department has called in the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate a suspicious object.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call about a suspicious item blocking the driveway. The caller also stated that it was a piece of an airplane.

Officers who responded then called the FAA to conduct an investigation.

Airplane part found in Raleigh driveway on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Photo: ABC11 News)

Police say they have no record of reports of an airplane crash that occurred in the city of Raleigh and no reports of injury or property damage have been made.

The FAA arrived at the site around midday.

FAA on scene to investigate plane part found in Raleigh driveway on Wednesday, July 2. (Photo: ABC11 News)

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.