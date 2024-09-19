Sunday rally at Federal Plaza to support Haitians as Trump, Vance double down on xenophobic rhetoric

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area Haitian-American community is planning a rally this weekend at Federal Plaza to send a message against the Haitian hate being stirred up by Donald Trump and JD Vance.

"Children aren't even going to school in Springfield because of fear that's very sad," said Cyndee Montes Newman, of Daughters of Haiti.

On Sunday, 20 organizations representing the estimated 40,000 Haitian Americans in our area have planned a rally at Federal Plaza, speaking out against false and disparaging comments about Haitian immigrants.

In the ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump repeated debunked rumors and lies that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating cats and dogs kept as pets.

Some local Haitian Americans said they have seen the presidential debate comments and subsequent doubling down on those false statements by Trump and his running mate Vance lead to security issues in other cities.

Organizers of Sunday's rally hope ot bring together not only Haitians, but all people of color and anyone who opposes hate.

"I think we all need to unite rally stand together and denounce these salacious descriptions of Haitian people," said Patrick Brutus, Haitian-American Professional Network.

"There are so many contributions that Haitians and Haitian Americans have made to this country that we don't merit being the target of hate," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Raoul is the state's highest-ranking Haitian American official.

"More than being offended, I'm fearful that a guy who would engage in such rhetoric, he and his running mate who would fan the flames of this rhetoric, are in a close race to be the leaders of this country," he said.

"It's terrible to hear it's sad to hear because that's not what this country is supposed to be all about," said Montes Newman.

In a city founded by a Haitian, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, there is hope outcry here will drown out the falsehoods and fear mongering elsewhere.