Police say the couple was making out at the time.

Car goes into river after couple accidentally shifted it into gear, police say

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police said a vehicle was accidentally shifted into gear, sending it into the Schuylkill River on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI was at the scene, where the lights from the Range Rover could be seen from under the water.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge in Fairmount Park.

Police said a couple was inside the vehicle at the time and that they were "making out" at the time of the accident.

All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, officials said.

Police say no charges are pending.

