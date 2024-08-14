Real groundhog found among stuffed animals inside claw machine in Pennsylvania

A real groundhog was found surrounded by stuffed animals inside a claw machine near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pennsylvania -- One of these is not like the others!

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted photos of last week's animal rescue.

Sorry kids, this one can't be claimed and taken home.

A game warden came in to fish the little guy out and take him back into the wild.

Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg, where the groundhog turned up, took suggestions for a name on its Facebook page.

The winner? Colonel Custard!