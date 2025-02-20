Do you need a REAL ID in Illinois? DMV adding more appointments as deadline nears

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An upcoming federal deadline for Americans to get their REAL ID has created some confusion, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

First, what is a REAL ID? - The document is a form of identification required mainly to board flights within the United States.

However, it is not mandatory, Giannoulias clarified.

Illinoisians do not need it "for driving a vehicle or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship."

DHS will begin to enforce the Real ID requirement on May 7, 2025.

REAL IDs ensures travelers can fly domestic within the U.S without additional documentation, according to the DMV. If you do not have a REAL ID you can fly, but you must show an additional TSA accpeted document, like a U.S. passport.

The federal identification looks almost as a driver's license but has a compliant star marking.

To accommodate, the office added more daily appointments by nearly 2,500 at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and the suburbs.

Here are the requirements to apply for a REAL ID in Illinois:

1.A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

2.Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

3.Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

4.Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

