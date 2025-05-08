Scammers taking advantage of confusion over REAL ID to steal money, identities

Scammers are taking advantage of confusion over the REAL ID deadline to steal money and identities.

Scammers are taking advantage of confusion over the REAL ID deadline to steal money and identities.

Scammers are taking advantage of confusion over the REAL ID deadline to steal money and identities.

Scammers are taking advantage of confusion over the REAL ID deadline to steal money and identities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago I-Team is uncovering scams targeting residents trying to meet Wednesday's REAL ID deadline.

With lines and confusion about what's required, scammers are using that urgency to steal money and identities.

If travelers don't have a passport or a REAL ID, the Department of Homeland Security says you will still be able to fly with your regular ID, but it might mean extra screening.

In the meantime, scammers are targeting people scrambling to get those REAL IDs.

"People have been procrastinating, and they are just hoping for a gift from God, and when they see that text message come in, it really works," Truman Kain said.

Kain is a security researcher from the cybersecurity group Huntress.

He said scammers are sending fake emails and texts, pretending to be government agencies. Some of the messages ask people to update their information for a REAL ID.

"No DMV or federal agency is gonna ask you to confirm your details through email or text," Kain said.

Other messages could claim there's a way to skip that long line.

"The one that works best is, 'Hey, we can expedite the process for you. Pay this money, enter your information and we can get you that REAL ID without waiting in line,'" Kain said. "The only thing the scammers are going to expedite is stealing your identity."

Another security group, Guardio, shared images of fake ads and social media accounts offering REAL ID help.

The texts could also claim people need to "pay a fine" if they don't yet have the REAL ID, but there are not fines if people don't get one.

"They'll keep asking for more credit cards until you realize it's a scam," Kain said.

And don't expect the phishing scams to go away anytime soon.

"Even after the deadline, these scam messages are gonna keep going out," Kain said.

Kain also says that some of those links go to fake websites, which look almost identical to real government websites.

"They look picture perfect, and they're going to be collecting either payment information or your personal information," Kain said.

Even if people don't enter personal information, those links can install malware on devices and hold them hostage.

REAL IDs can only be obtained through the DMV.

Suspicious messages should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and deleted immediately.