REAL-ID only supercenter to accept walk-ins in downtown Chicago

The secretary of state said the supercenter will only be for REAL ID appointments.

The secretary of state said the supercenter will only be for REAL ID appointments.

The secretary of state said the supercenter will only be for REAL ID appointments.

The secretary of state said the supercenter will only be for REAL ID appointments.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new REAL-ID only supercenter will open in downtown Chicago this week.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the Loop location will only accept REAL ID applicants.

The supercenter will open on Wednesday, March 12 and will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be located at 191 N. Clark Street.

This comes as Giannoulias announced DMVs would expand Saturday hours to accomodate for REAL ID applicants.

READ ALSO | How long does it take to get a REAL ID?

Here are the requirements to apply for a REAL ID in Illinois:

1.A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

2.Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

3.Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

4.Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

Illinois has an interactive checklist to make sure applicants don't forget anything. The checklist can be found here.