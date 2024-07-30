With Real Madrid match at Soldier Field Wednesday, young soccer players learn from best in Chicago

With the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Chicago game set for Wednesday, young soccer players learned from the best Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

With the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Chicago game set for Wednesday, young soccer players learned from the best Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

With the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Chicago game set for Wednesday, young soccer players learned from the best Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

With the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Chicago game set for Wednesday, young soccer players learned from the best Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They hope to be the soccer stars of the future: Some young players got tips on their techniques from some of the best in the world Tuesday on Chicago's North Side.

They hit the field with coaches from Real Madrid.

It was a dream come true for the young athletes.

When the coaches spoke, the kids listened closely.

It's not every day they get coaching in their favorite sport from one of the best soccer programs in the world.

The coaches from Real Madrid are in town for a match Wednesday with AC Milan, much to the excitement of Chicago soccer fans, young players and their parents.

"European soccer, Spanish soccer, it's amazing, Real Madrid, best club in the world," soccer parent Josh Acevedo said.

They invited 150 Chicago-area kids to the one-day camp.

SEE ALSO: Controversy surrounds French ban on hijab as 2024 Paris Olympics get underway

Many of the kids have been playing soccer for several years already.

"They coach very different from my coach from my team. It's very cool," soccer player Caden Acevedo said.

Caden Acevedo also got a surprise: tickets to the sold-out match Wednesday at Soldier Field.

Lots of parents were in Lincoln Park Tuesday, as well, soaking it all in.

Sahar Mustafa had a son and daughter at the camp, and she was making sure to document their experiences on her phone.

"They are so excited. Amazing, it's just amazing," Mustafa said.

The camp also included some classroom time.

Co-sponsor Abbott taught them about making healthy choices and also screening for malnutrition.

Along with Real Madrid, they are taking the program to cities in 10 different countries.

"We talk a lot about nutrition, exercise, sleep, hydration, all the aspects of healthy living," said Ann Smith, with Abbott.

The hope for many of the kids is to take the skills they learn on Chicago's practice fields down the road a couple miles to stadiums like Soldier field.