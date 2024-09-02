Morris Chestnut makes debut in season 2 of 'Reasonable Doubt' on Hulu

Actor Morris Chestnut is the newest cast member of "Reasonable Doubt." He plays Attorney Corey Cash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" is described as a "sexy legal drama, full of twists and turns."

The show, from executive producer Kerry Washington, is starting its second season and is apparently "upping the sexy."

Actor Morris Chestnut is the newest cast member. He plays Attorney Corey Cash.

"Corey is a very confident lawyer," Chestnut said. "He has made some mistakes in his past practice, and he wants to rectify those mistakes and they're going to come out during the season."

Season two of "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming on Hulu.

