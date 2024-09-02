WATCH LIVE

Morris Chestnut makes debut in season 2 of 'Reasonable Doubt' on Hulu

Hosea Sanders Image
ByHosea Sanders WLS logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 9:45PM
Actor Morris Chestnut is the newest cast member of "Reasonable Doubt." He plays Attorney Corey Cash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" is described as a "sexy legal drama, full of twists and turns."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The show, from executive producer Kerry Washington, is starting its second season and is apparently "upping the sexy."

Actor Morris Chestnut is the newest cast member. He plays Attorney Corey Cash.

"Corey is a very confident lawyer," Chestnut said. "He has made some mistakes in his past practice, and he wants to rectify those mistakes and they're going to come out during the season."

READ ALSO | 'Reasonable Doubt' returns for season 2 with domestic violence storyline

Season two of "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

