Recall of vegetables expanded over listeria concerns, FDA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recall for vegetables over listeria concerns has been expanded, the FDA announced.

The recall effects produce from Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio.

Produce was sold at select Walmart starts in Connecticut, Delaware, illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

-Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 - 16 oz bag

-Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 - 16 oz bag

-Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans - UPC 073064200846 - variable weight bag

-Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber - UPC 073064459619 - 2 lb. bag

-Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano - UPC 073064201829 - 4 oz bag

-Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper - UPC 073064201416 - 2 count tray

-Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber - UPC 073064201423 - 2 count tray

-Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash - UPC 073064201447 - 2 count tray

-Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash - UPC 073064201430 - 2 count tray

Produce sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

-Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans - 16 oz bag

-Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos - 8 oz bag

The recall also effects bulk items shipped individually or by the pound sold at stores including Walmart, Kroger and Save-A-Lot and Shop N Save.

For more information on the recalled products, visit the FDA's website.