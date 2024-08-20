Republican VP candidate JD Vance speaks at crime, safety rally in Wisconsin

On Tuesday, Sen. JD Vane was set to speak outside the Kenosha Courthouse on crime and safety.

On Tuesday, Sen. JD Vane was set to speak outside the Kenosha Courthouse on crime and safety.

On Tuesday, Sen. JD Vane was set to speak outside the Kenosha Courthouse on crime and safety.

On Tuesday, Sen. JD Vane was set to speak outside the Kenosha Courthouse on crime and safety.

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLS) -- Both parties are making a point to spend time in Wisconsin, a crucial swing state in the upcoming election.

Senator JD Vance hosted his second visit to the state in just five days. Last Friday he was in Milwaukee speaking to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, he was scheduled to speak in the shadow of the Kenosha Courthouse on crime and safety.

The event was moved at the last minute from inside the courthouse to the park across the street to accommodate a bigger crowd.

Organizers said they expected about 200 invited guests to listen to the Republican vice-presidential candidate speak.

Some Kenosha residents said crime and the economy are big concerns for them.

READ ALSO | DNC Day 1 Key Takeaways: Joe Biden's exit, talk of the glass ceiling, a civil rights hero

Senator Vance was expected to arrive around noon as Former president Donald Trumpp paid a visit to Michigan to campaign.

Vice-President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz also had planned visits to the state. Both were scheduled to be in Milwaukee for a rally on Tuesday.

