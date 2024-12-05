Rev. Jesse Jackson requests Biden to pardon son, fmr. daughter-in-law

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson wrote to President Biden requesting a pardon for his son and former daughter-in-law.

"Dear Mr. President, I write to you today to respectfully urge your consideration for a full and absolute pardon for your son, and for mine, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr," Jackson said in the letter to Biden.

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Junior and former Chicago alderwoman Sandi Jackson served prison time for using campaign funds for personal use.

In his letter, Reverend Jackson says his grandchildren would quote "do well and find hope in seeing both their father and their mother forgiveness."

This comes days after Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on tax evasion and federal gun charges.

"Like Hunter, federal investigations begin in one place and always conclude somewhere else. As he stood completely contrite, having admitted, and taken full responsibility for his actions, Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, said that she "could not wait for his return because he had much to offer," the letter continued.

Read the full letter:

"Dear Mr. President, I write to you today to respectfully urge your consideration for a full and absolute pardon for your son, and for mine, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. My eldest son, Jesse Jackson Jr., has devoted his life to what he refers to as his ministry - to public service, and to fighting for equality and equity in civil and human rights for all Americans - first in my organization as a field director and then, as a young, elected official. He served his Constituents in the 2nd Congressional District of Illinois honorably and with fervor, delivering almost one billion dollars in infrastructure and programs to the people. Having been re-elected nine times, he served over 17 years in the United States House of Representatives, working across the aisle to draft, introduce, and pass legislation that has continued to impact the country. He is a graduate of the Chicago Theological Seminary, the University of Illinois School of Law, and he holds 13 honorary doctorated degrees, presented by four medical schools and nine universities across our great country. Jesse Jr. is also an avid student, scholar and historian who has great appreciation for the Founder's gift to the presidency of an equal balance between being both Commander and Pardoner of the people so that people could realize protection and forgiveness, on earth, as it is in heaven. In my lifetime, I hope that you would not only grant forgiveness and a second chance to him, but that you and the other living presidents would see the research he has done on this subject. His work has won seven literary awards in the realm of history and humanity and has been lauded by scholars across the country. His mind, and the perch from where he now sits, because of the sum of all his life experience, is a strategic vantage point that would serve all of humanity well, now and in the future. Additionally, his children - my grandchildren - would do well and find hope in seeing both their father and their mother, former Chicago Alderwoman, Sandra Stevens Jackson receive forgiveness. While my son came to Congress with my "big" name, our family had no "big" financial statements for our years of civil and public service. He had no foundation for living in two places with a family, and over ten years, he spent funds he raised each year - not taxpayer funds - a total of $75 thousand dollars each year for certain personal and living expenses. Although this is not what began his investigation, it is what led to his sentencing over four years later. Like Hunter, federal investigations begin in one place and always conclude somewhere else. As he stood completely contrite, having admitted, and taken full responsibility for his actions, Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, said that she "could not wait for his return because he had much to offer." In addition to your pardon National Headquarters 930 East 50th Street Chicago, IL 60615 (773) 373-3366 Office (773) 373-3571 Fax LaSalle Street Project Located within the National Office in Chicago, IL 60615 Peachtree Street Project 100 Auburn Avenue Suite 101 Atlanta. GA 30303 (404) 525-5663 Office (404) 525-5233 Fax Automotive Project 4335 W. Fort Street Detroit, MI 49202 (313) 842-3883 Office (313) 842-2625 Fax Entertainment Project 1313 8th Street Suite 100 Los Angeles, CA 90017 (213) 483-3500 Office (213) 483-3517 Fax Wall Street Project 1441 Broadway Suite 5051 New York, NY 10019 (646) 569-5889 Office Silicon Valley Project 560 20th Street Oakland, CA 94612 (510) 869-2202 Office (510) 753-2680 Fax Public Policy Institute 727 15th Street, NW Suite 1200 Washington. DC 20005 (202) 393-7874 Office (202) 393-1495 Fax consideration for my son and his former wife, I pray that, perhaps,some measure of relief and reform may result from this letter for the benefit of all citizens, and those elected citizens who go to Washington DC to serve our country. In addition to serving his prescribed sentence, he also made full financial restitution, to the point of perhaps, losing the home where his children reside in Washington DC. Whether from a position of established wealth or a position of less means, I pray that they find service to the American experiment, a joy, and not a burden, as they live in two places, protect and educate their children, and care for their families, while they protect and care for the American family. President Biden, thank you for considering my son for a full and absolute pardon as he has done what the judge said to do - serving his sentence in humility and with a heart still set on service. I implore you to consider his full freedom as opposed to his continued sentence in the form of "felonization." I hope that his pardon, as provided for in the 1866 Ex-Parte Garland language would provide for the expungement of his as well as Hunters record:

Ex-Parte Garland, 71 U.S. 333 (1866)

The power of [ Full and absolute ] pardon conferred by the Constitution upon the President is unlimited except in cases of impeachment. It extends to every offence known to the law and may be exercised at any time after its commission, either before legal proceedings are taken or during their pendency, or after conviction and judgment. The [ pardon ] power is not subject to legislative control.

A Full and Absolute pardon reaches the punishment prescribed for an offence and the guilt of the offender. If granted before conviction, it prevents any of the penalties and disabilities consequent upon conviction from attaching; if granted after conviction, it removes the penalties and disabilities and restores him to all his civil rights. It gives him a new credit and capacity. There is only this limitation to its operation: it does not restore offices forfeited, or property of interests vested in others in consequence of the conviction and judgment.

President Biden, of course, this is an issue for over 78 million Americans who have served their sentences and have not re-offended. President Biden, even at this writing, I realize the burden you are carrying with your own son's future. I will keep you in prayer as you weigh the balance of his life and the power of forgiveness. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Rev. Jesse JacksonPresident and Founder/ Rainbow PUSH Coalition"

