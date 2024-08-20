RFK Jr. news: Kennedy running mate says campaign considering dropping out, endorsing Trump

RFK Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan says the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the 2024 election and endorsing Trump.

CHICAGO -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan said the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Donald Trump while framing the choice through her hope of reducing "the risk" of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president, CNN reported.

In an interview with podcast host Tom Bilyeu posted on Tuesday, Shanahan acknowledged the Kennedy campaign's recent conversations with the Trump campaign, which have centered on the possibility of Kennedy endorsing Trump in exchange for a role in Trump's administration should he win. She framed the decision on whether to endorse Trump around its impact on Harris' chances of victory in November, arguing Kennedy pulls more votes from Trump than from Harris.

"There's two options that we're looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris - Kamala Harris and (Tim) Walz presidency. Because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump," she said. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with - with Donald Trump."

Shanahan weighed the choice to stay in the race through a similar framework elsewhere in the podcast, debating whether Trump's openness to issues core to the Kennedy campaign, particularly vaccine efficacy and safety, make endorsing Trump a more appealing option than "the risk" of Harris winning.

"The question is ... is the risk of a Harris-Walz presidency worth us staying in? And that's the question we have to ask ourselves right now," she said.

When asked about the role Kennedy could play in a future Trump administration, Shanahan speculated that her running mate may be open to taking a role as secretary of health and human services in a future administration, and said she has "high hopes" he'll be able to oversee the department.

Trump said Tuesday he would "certainly" be open to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the 2024 race and endorses the former president.

"He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy. I've known him for a very long time," the Republican presidential nominee told CNN's Kristen Holmes in an interview after a campaign stop in Michigan. "I didn't know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I'd be open to it."

Asked if he would consider appointing Kennedy to a role in his administration if he wins in November, Trump said he "probably would."

"I like him a lot. I respect him a lot," Trump said. "I probably would, if something like that would happen. He's a very different kind of a guy - a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly."

He also downplayed the potential for backlash from Republicans for appointing Kennedy, who has taken a number of progressive positions. "I like smart people, and Republicans like me," Trump said.

The comments come after Kennedy's conversations with Trump last month raised questions about the future of his campaign after it was reported the two had discussed Kennedy dropping out and endorsing Trump. At the time, Kennedy insisted he was not dropping out of the race.

Yet Kennedy remains far behind Trump and Harris in state and national polls and has failed to gain ground since Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket in July. A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month found Harris at 47% support, Trump at 44% and Kennedy at 5%.

When asked for comment about Shanahan's remarks, the Kennedy campaign directed CNN to a social media post from Kennedy on Tuesday, which read in part, "As always, I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign."

Shanahan noted at multiple points in the interview that Kennedy does not have a clear path to victory, even as she held out hope for "some miracle" that would allow them to qualify for ABC News' presidential debate on September 10. Shanahan blamed opposition from Democratic groups, including the Democratic National Committee, for undermining their campaign which "turned us into a spoiler."

While Shanahan denied the Kennedy campaign is having conversations with Harris about the possibility of endorsing her campaign, she appeared to confirm reporting from CNN and other outlets that Kennedy had attempted to meet with Harris. CNN has previously reported the Kennedy campaign had reached out to the Harris campaign to arrange a meeting to discuss the potential for a Kennedy endorsement in exchange for a position in her administration.

"Definitely not in talks with Harris. Definitely never have brought up this idea of an endorsement with Harris. Definitely have never brought up a cabinet position with Harris," she said. "You know, that being said, we have offered to talk to everybody about what your policies are, who's going to be in your cabinet. Do you want to hear any of our takes on policy and what might work?"

Shanahan's comments appeared to shock some Kennedy supporters as clips from the interview circulated on social media. One vocal Kennedy backer, Michigan resident Bryce Lipscomb, said in a social media post he feels "abandoned" by the campaign after volunteering for it earlier this year.

"I have put a great deal of time & money into your campaign," he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "Right now I feel taken advantage of."

DNC communications advisor Lis Smith said Shanahan's comments lend credence to their claim that Kennedy's campaign is a spoiler to benefit Trump.

"From the beginning of this race, we've said that RFK Jr. is nothing more than a spoiler for Donald Trump, and we're glad that his running mate is finally admitting it," she said.

CNN's Eric Bradner contributed to this story.

