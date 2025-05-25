24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man who escaped from Leighton Criminal Courthouse is back in custody, court docs say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 25, 2025 4:31PM
Richard Donta J. Cotton escaped from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Chicago on Monday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who escaped from a Chicago courthouse earlier this month is now back in custody, court documents show.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Richard Donta J. Cotton escaped after appearing for his hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse around 12:30 p.m. on May 5.

A judge remanded Cotton to custody on charges of Possession of a Weapon with a Previous Conviction and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/Vehicle with a Previous Conviction.

But following the judge's decision, Cotton ran from the courtroom and left the courthouse, the sheriff's office said.

A warrant for Cotton's arrest was issued, and he is now back in custody.

Cotton appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday, where the judge ordered him detained.

He will appear in court for the escape charges on Tuesday.

