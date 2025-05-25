Man who escaped from Leighton Criminal Courthouse is back in custody, court docs say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who escaped from a Chicago courthouse earlier this month is now back in custody, court documents show.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Richard Donta J. Cotton escaped after appearing for his hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse around 12:30 p.m. on May 5.
A judge remanded Cotton to custody on charges of Possession of a Weapon with a Previous Conviction and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/Vehicle with a Previous Conviction.
But following the judge's decision, Cotton ran from the courtroom and left the courthouse, the sheriff's office said.
A warrant for Cotton's arrest was issued, and he is now back in custody.
Cotton appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday, where the judge ordered him detained.
He will appear in court for the escape charges on Tuesday.
