Riders stuck on Centennial Wheel for nearly 1 hour at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A frustrating night at Navy Pier on Saturday, as several people were stranded on the Centennial Wheel.

Video obtained by ABC7 Chicago shows Chicago police and the Chicago fire department at the scene.

A family member of one rider told ABC7 Chicago they were stuck for more than an hour.

Chicago police confirmed all riders were off the ride. No other information was provided.

There's no word on what caused the ride to stall or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.