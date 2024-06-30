WATCH LIVE

Riders stuck on Centennial Wheel for nearly 1 hour at Navy Pier

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 30, 2024 10:40AM
Riders stuck on Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier
Some riders said they were stuck on the Centennial Wheel for nearly an hour on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A frustrating night at Navy Pier on Saturday, as several people were stranded on the Centennial Wheel.

Video obtained by ABC7 Chicago shows Chicago police and the Chicago fire department at the scene.

A family member of one rider told ABC7 Chicago they were stuck for more than an hour.

Chicago police confirmed all riders were off the ride. No other information was provided.

There's no word on what caused the ride to stall or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

