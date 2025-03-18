Bodycam video shows St. Charles police fatally shooting chainsaw-wielding man at senior home

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is not pursuing criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting.

Bodycam video captured the deadly police shooting in St. Charles, Illinois that killed Daniel H. Escalera as he wielded a chainsaw at a senior home.

Bodycam video captured the deadly police shooting in St. Charles, Illinois that killed Daniel H. Escalera as he wielded a chainsaw at a senior home.

Bodycam video captured the deadly police shooting in St. Charles, Illinois that killed Daniel H. Escalera as he wielded a chainsaw at a senior home.

Bodycam video captured the deadly police shooting in St. Charles, Illinois that killed Daniel H. Escalera as he wielded a chainsaw at a senior home.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities released bodycam video of a deadly west suburban police shooting that happened back in December.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced Tuesday that her office will not pursue criminal charges against the St. Charles police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Daniel H. Escalera.

An investigation determined that a 911 caller reported seeing Escalera wielding a chainsaw while entering River Glen of St. Charles, a senior living facility, on Dec. 1, the state's attorney's office said.

The first officer to arrive on the scene encountered Escalera, who was near multiple residents, inside at the doorway to the facility's cafeteria.

Video shows the officer displaying his Taser and demanding that Escalera drop the chainsaw. Instead, Escalera entered the cafeteria and started the chainsaw.

The officer then deployed his Taser, striking Escalera in the chest. The Taser briefly knocked Escalera down he got back up, grabbed the chainsaw, and ran toward the officer.

SEE ALSO | Chainsaw-wielding man who attacked St. Charles senior home wasn't locked up despite criminal history

The officer ran into the lobby, and he and a second officer returned to the cafeteria. A third officer followed Escalera through a secondary doorway of the cafeteria and eventually back into the lobby.

That's where Escalera held the chainsaw over his head and charged toward an officer. The officer fired two shots, which missed Escalera. Escalera then collided with the officer, striking him with the chainsaw and dropping it. The officer fired a third shot as Escalera fled toward a hallway, hitting him in the arm.

Once he reached the hallway, Escalera stopped to the right of an elderly resident in a wheelchair, turned toward the officers, and held his hands forward in a position which appeared to imitate holding a gun.

The officer fired a fourth shot, striking Escalera in the chest. Escalera immediately collapsed to the floor. Officers handcuffed him before providing medical treatment.

Paramedics arrived and transported Escalera to Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Coroner's Office said Escalera, who died from the gunshot wounds he suffered, also had methamphetamine intoxication. Toxicology reports showed amphetamines, methamphetamines, and olanzapine in Escalera's system.

Escalera was from west central Indiana, and police never determined a connection between him and the home. He did have a lengthy criminal history.

The state's attorney's office said the St. Charles Police officer who fired shots had "the reasonable belief that the deadly force he employed was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or other individuals." The office found no wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved.

Illinois State Police provided Escalera's family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public, the state's attorney's office said.

No residents were injured in the incident.