Man killed, accused of wielding chainsaw at senior living facility identified, officials say

Police fatally shot a chainsaw-wielding man Sunday inside of the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility on North 5th Avenue, officials said.

Police fatally shot a chainsaw-wielding man Sunday inside of the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility on North 5th Avenue, officials said.

Police fatally shot a chainsaw-wielding man Sunday inside of the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility on North 5th Avenue, officials said.

Police fatally shot a chainsaw-wielding man Sunday inside of the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility on North 5th Avenue, officials said.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A chainsaw-wielding man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the west suburbs, officials said.

The officer-involved shooting happened in the 900 block of North 5th Avenue at the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility, St. Charles police said.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Daniel H. Escalera of Stockwell, Indiana.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Escalera was allegedly shirtless as he was trying to cut down a tree outside around 8:45 a.m. of the building before he entered the senior living facility, police said.

The suspect then began to confront senior home residents with his chainsaw, according to responding officers.

Police deployed a taser after attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, officials said. The man then allegedly continued his attack on tenants and officers.

At that point, an officer shot the suspect with his service weapon, St. Charles police said.

The chainsaw-wielding man was taken to a hospital in Geneva, where he died.

Some senior home residents and officers were treated for minor injuries, police said.

A spokesperson for River Glen of St. Charles issued the following statement:

"An unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.

The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident."

No further information was immediately available.