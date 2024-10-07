Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to police-involved shooting in Riverdale, police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A stolen vehicle pursuit Sunday in the south suburbs led to a police-involved shooting

The incident started around 12:15 p.m. when officers located a suspected stolen vehicle, Riverdale police said.

As the officers were preparing to make a traffic stop, the stolen vehicle began to flee, driving onto a sidewalk, officials said.

The stolen vehicle was pursued until police made two pit maneuvers to stop and pin the car.

Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger in the front seat raised a firearm toward officers, police officials said. An officer in another police vehicle fired shots at the armed suspect.

After the shots were fired, multiple suspects fled the vehicle and ran into Harvey. Two people were taken into custody, Riverdale police said.

Police were later notified that a person with "consistent injuries who may have been involved" in the incident was dropped of at a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, officials said.

Riverdale police and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident.