Man facing new charges in shooting deaths of pregnant girlfriend, her baby in Portage Park: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 2:56AM
Baby dies week after pregnant mother killed in NW Side shooting
A newborn baby boy died days after his six-months pregnant mother was killed in a Portage Park shooting on Newport Avenue, Chicago officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing new charges in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her child.

Robert Pasco III is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Edith Castrejon in Portage Park last month.

She was six months pregnant at the time. The baby died a week later.

Pasco was previously charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

He is now charged with felony involuntary manslaughter as well as a felony charge for the baby's death.

He is also facing three counts of child endangerment, since three other children were in the home at the time but were not hurt.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

