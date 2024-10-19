Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gets ready for big night, welcomes 2024 inductees, fans to Cleveland

Cleveland welcomes music legends and their fans for the 2024 Class of 2024 induction ceremony: Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of the biggest names in music are spending the weekend in Cleveland. That's because a new class is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And this year, the music legends receiving that honor include Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne. They'll all be in Cleveland for a celebration concert of their work as they're inducted into the Rock & Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

"Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has become music's highest honor," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "The surprises are non-stop and that's the amazing thing about this show is that you never know what's going to happen. We don't know what's going to happen because these artists are so brilliant! They are backstage coming up with ideas and they surprise all of us."

"Rock and Roll induction week in Cleveland, it's like our Super Bowl weekend is the best way to think about it," said Greg Harris, president & CEO of Rock & Roll Foundation and Museum.

And that means music fans from all over the country are here to enjoy the moment. Kimm Bruce and her friends are celebrating her 60th birthday.

"I hope I see Ozzy and Cher and Foreigner and Peter Frampton-all of them. And we just hope we don't go to jail and that's all we're wishing for," she said.

Paul Reitz is here for the fourth time!

"It's a great - it's a little family event. It's a memory that we've decided to have every year," he said.

Luis Bowen may be a little young for this group of names, but he's a fan!

"I did not catch them in their heyday, no, but I like to listen to their music now. Big fan of Foreigners actually," Bowen said.

Bowen may love Foreigner, but it's easy to see who Jennifer Marshall loves: her Dave Matthews shirt says it all. She's thrilled she has a ticket to the big show.

"Short of meeting him, it's the best thing that could happen," laughed Marshall. "I just hope that he is full of joy and wonder and excitement. I hope he's proud of the fans for helping him get the vote."