Rodessa Barrett Porter, last member of Chicago gospel group The Barrett Sisters, dies at 94

Barrett-Porter was the last surviving member of the legendary gospel group The Barrett Sisters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Services were held this weekend in Chicago for gospel singer Rodessa Barrett Porter.

They group was pivotal in shaping Chicago's gospel scene.

Barrett-Porter was born on December 15, 1930, in Chicago, according to her obituary. She graduated Englewood High School in 1948.

In 1950, she married Lee Russell Porter and had five children.

That same year, she and her sisters formed The Barrett Sisters. Their first album was released in 1963 named "Jesus Loves Me."

She passed away on December 16, just one day after her 94th birthday. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

Mourners filled Liberty Baptist Church on Saturday.