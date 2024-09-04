Chicago shooting: Person shot, seriously injured near CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was seriously injured in a shooting near a North Side CTA Red Line stop on Tuesday night, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood near the Howard station on North Paulina Street.

An adult was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition just after 9 p.m., CFD said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

