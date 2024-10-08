WATCH LIVE

Woman arrested for DUI after striking, killing pedestrian on Dan Ryan, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 5:39PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested after Sunday's deadly crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

A person was struck around 1:34 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-94 near 82nd Street in Chatham on Sunday.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Ronne L. Watson, 47, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue by University of Chicago police.

The was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Watson is being held at the Riverdale Police Department until her pretrial hearing.

No other information was available.

The victim's identity has not been released.

