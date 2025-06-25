Roof collapses at commercial food facility in New Jersey

All workers have been accounted for after a partial roof collapse at a commercial food facility on Wednesday in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey -- All workers have been accounted for after a partial roof collapse at a commercial food facility on Wednesday in New Jersey.

It happened at Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc. around 1:30 p.m. in Upper Deerfield Township.

One person was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto.

Officials hold news conference after roof collapse at commercial building in Cumberland County, NJ on June 25, 2025.

"We did have a minor ammonia release from the facility. The hazmat crews on site are in the process of assessing and mitigating. We have assets for structural collapse in place and evaluating the stability of the building as well," added Smaniotto.

The view from a news helicopter showed extensive damage to the property.

Crews on scene of partial roof collapse in Cumberland County, NJ

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

There is no threat to the community, said Smaniotto.

According to its website, Seabrook Brothers grows, processes, and freezes 150 million pounds of frozen vegetables.